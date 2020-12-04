Mika seeks Kangana Ranaut's apology for deleted tweet on farmer protests, calls it 'shame'

Kangana Ranaut is being subjected to criticism by numerous celebrities over her now-deleted tweet on an elderly woman in the ongoing farmer protests. Mika Singh also expressed his displeasure and urged the actor to 'show respect' to the woman, whom she had mistaken for the lady who had participated in the Shaheen Bagh protests. The singer sought an apology from Kangana for her statement and regretted his support for her recently.

Mika Singh asks Kangana Ranaut to apologise over farmer protests tweet

Kangana Ranaut had shared a collage of a picture of Mohinder Kaur who participated in the farmer protests, and another of Bilkis Bano, who had even featured in the Time magazine after being a part of the Shaheen Bagh protests. She had mistakenly claimed that they were the same, while adding that the woman was 'available for 100 rupees' to participate in protests.

Sharing the now-deleted tweet, Mika wrote that he used to have 'immense respect' for Kangana. The Mauja Hi Mauja artist recalled tweeting in her support when a portion of her office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

However, now he regretted that decision. Writing 'shame on you', Mika asked her to apologise to the lady, 'being a woman' and showing etiquette.

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

Kangana's tweet had sparked a huge controversy, with other members of the entertainment industry, most of them with Punjabi roots, like Diljit Dosanjh, Himanshi Khurrana, Prince Narula criticising her. Another tweet of hers where she had mocked actor Deep Sidhu for gaining undue advantage of protests, and asking government to prevent 'another Shaheen Baag riots' was also condemned by actors like Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk.

Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang... https://t.co/e3xrt1IcVP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

The tweet on Mohinder Kaur has also landed her in legal trouble as a Chandigarh-based lawyer has sent her a legal notice and sought an apology.

Kangana backs farmers amid protests

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut asserted her support with the farmers, highlighting her endeavours like being vocal against farmers exploitation. She shard that the three agrarian laws, against which the farmers have been protesting for eight days, will be beneficial for them.

As the government held another meeting with farmers on Thursday, she expressed her faith in the authorities for addressing all doubts. The Tanu Weds Manu star urged them to not to let their protests be hijacked by 'communists/Khalistani tukde gangs.'

