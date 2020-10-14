Dharmendra Deol Looks Back At His Journey In Bollywood With Video, Fans Shower Love

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dharmendra Deol who recently completed 60 years in the industry, shared a video on social media and looked back at his journey. From striving hard to create his mark in the industry to create a fan base with his acting skills, the video showcases all the glorious moments and years that Dharmendra has spent to entertain the audience with his acting and on-screen persona. The video is a compilation of pictures of the senor actor starting from the time he was born to the current days.

Dharmendra looks back at his journey in Bollywood

The beautiful clip starts with a picture from his childhood while the voiceover behind explains the birth of Dharmendra in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district where talent was born to enthrall people with his charisma. Slowly, the video showcases the senior actor’s journey during his teenage age when he emerged as the winner of Filmfare magazine's nationally organised new talent award. The voice over-explained that even bagging the award and relocating to Mumbai did not open the doors of his luck in the industry.

Read: Dharmendra Gives Glimpse Of Indoor Garden, Reveals He Finally Found A 'particular Plant'

Read: Dharmendra Sends Good Wishes For 'Bob' On Completing 25 Years In Bollywood

The video then informs about Dharmendra’s first break in the film with his debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 which was directed by Arjun Hingorani. He had a supporting role in the film Boy Friend in 1961 and was cast as the romantic interest in several films between 1960 and 1967. The clip spoke about several rejections that the actor faced in the industry as he was even asked “to leave an office as they were not looking for a hockey player” after looking at some of his portfolio pictures. While captioning the post, the veteran actor and producer wrote, “Bahaane.... tlaash leeta hoon ....baat karne ke.....”

Several fans of the senior actor were quick enough to hail the actor and appreciate his on-screen charm in every iconic film. One of the users sent his love from Haryana and expressed his love for the Sholay actor. Another user also expressed his love for the actor and wrote that he recently watched his film Kaajal which he loved by heart. A third user chimed in and wrote, “You will forever have my heart, Dharam Ji.” Another user wrote, “Great memories.”

Meanwhile, on October 10, Dharmendra Deol, shared a short video to celebrate his 60 years in the film industry. For completing six decades in the showbiz, the actor thanked all his fans and also asked them to be safe and follow a good life while giving a peek into his farmhouse. In the video, Dharmendra also talked about his lockdown-looks, where he candidly said that he grows his beard and shaves it off as per his convenience.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Bobby Deol Looks All Sorts Of Cute With Father Dharmendra

Read: Dharmendra Celebrates 60 Years In Bollywood, Says 'still A Humble Lad From Village'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.