Dharmendra's Film 'Phool Aur Patthar' Completes 54 Years, Actor Thanks Fans For Love

Phool Aur Patthar was the Bollywood film that made Dharmendra a star in Bollywood. Directed by O. P. Ralhan, the film released in 1966 and starred Meena Kumari alongside Dharmendra. The actor took Instagram to share that his film had completed 54 years on being released. Dharmendra, who played a negative role in the film shared a short video clip from the film along with a heartfelt note in the caption.

Dharmendra celebrates 54 years of Phool Aur Patthar

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dharmendra wrote that he has lovely old memories of shooting for the film Phool Aur Patthar. The video consisted of a movie scene from Dharmendra’s movie Phool Aur Patthar which completed 54 years. The actor took his time out and thanked his fans for the love they had been showering on him.

Dharmendra played a negative role in the film, although he portrayed a man with a good heart. In one of the scenes in the movie, Dharmendra is seen taking off his jacket and giving it to a needy person. In the video shared by Dharmendra, he said that taking off the jacket and giving it to someone needy was his idea, to showcase his character as an evil man with a good heart.

The film Phool Aur Patthar followed the story of a widow who meets a criminal Shaka, and the two form a unique relationship. Just when Shaka changes himself, fate changes everything between them. Actor Meena Kumari played the character of a widow, Shanti Devi, in the film. Phool Aur Patthar is one of the best of Dharmendra’s films.

Earlier, the director had chosen Sunil Dutt instead of Dharmendra as the lead for Phool Aur Patthar. Along with actor Dharmendra becoming a household name after this movie, his chemistry with Meena Kumari was also praised by the audience. They became one of the most popular couples of Bollywood and were seen in movies like Chandan Ka Palna, Majhli Didi, Baharon Ki Manzil after Phool Aur Patthar.

