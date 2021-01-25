Dharmendra Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His House And A Lovely Looking Garden; Watch Video

Sholay actor Dharmendra took to Instagram on Monday, January 25, 2021, to share a sweet video of two love birds in his garden. In the video, the actor also went on to show a glimpse of his lovely looking house. Along with the video, the actor went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the post. On seeing this post, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra went on to share a video showing off how his mornings look like. In the video, one can see two love birds sitting on a branch of the tree, soon the actor zooms out and turns the camera towards him. And as the camera turns towards him one can get a glimpse of his house and his garden. One can notice the many plants, bougainvillaea, and many more in his garden. Toward the end of the video, Dharmendra can be seen sitting and enjoying his hot cup of tea with a lovely view.

Along with the video, the actor penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Friends, love â¤ï¸ you for your loving ðŸ¥° response to my previous post. Take care ðŸ‘‹”. Take a look at Dharmendra's Instagram post below.

Also read | Deols Send Festive Greetings; Dharmendra Tells Bobby, 'love You For Respect For Nation'

As soon as Dharmendra shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise from netizens. Some of the users could not stop gushing over how lovely the video is, while some went in to praise the actor’s garden and house. One of the users wrote, “wow. This video is super lovely”. While the other one wrote, “very nice. like the view”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Jaya Prada Reveals To Kapil Sharma Who 'flirted The Most With Her' Back In The Day

Apart from this video, the actor goes on to share several videos, pictures, stories and more keeping his fans entertained. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a major throwback picture where he can be seen looking truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor looks young and handsome and is seen sporting a candid pose. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Bhitarkanika National Park Reopens For Tourists After Crocodile Census

Also read | Karan Deol Warns Against Fake Twitter Account In His Name

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.