Did You Know Dharmendra Got ₹51 For His First Film? Here Are Some More Lesser-known Facts

Dharmendra has been a part of the film industry for a long time now. The legendary actor has essayed several roles in various films that are still considered to be cult classics. The actor joined the film industry in 1960 and since then he has worked in films like Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Insaaf Kaun Karega, Apne and several others. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor.

Lesser-known facts about Dharmendra

Dharmendra was born to a school teacher Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and wife Satwant Kaur on December 8, 1935. It was reported he hated going to school like most kids as his father scolded him more than other children.

He always dreamt of being an actor, and after talking to his mother she suggested he write a letter to the Filmfare's talent hunt.

Later he sent the letter to talent hunt with his pictures and he won a competition after which he moved to Mumbai from Punjab.

When Dharmendra made his debut in the film industry, he was given a salary of Rs. 51 only.

Dharmendra made his debut in Arjun Hingorani's 1960 Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. But did not get success till 1966s Phool Aur Patthar. In this time of struggle, he befriended Manoj Kumar and later both the actors went on to become superhit stars.

It is reported that he wanted to play the role of Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay and Sanjeev Kumar was going to be seen in the role of Veeru. But due to the Sanjeev's proposal to Hema, she did not want to work with him and he was replaced by Dharmendra instead. Today she is married to Dharmendra and they have 2 daughters.

It was reported that he got married at the tender age of 19 in 1954 to Parkash Kaur. From this marriage, he had 4 children: two daughters Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol and two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra has played the role of the romantic hero with many leading ladies of Bollywood. This list includes stars like Meena Kumari, Saira Banu, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Asha Parekh and Zeenat Aman. But his pairing with Hema Malini is regarded as the best.

