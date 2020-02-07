Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Blessed By Dharmendra On Indian Idol 11 Ahead Of Their Wedding?

Will wedding bells ring for Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan soon? While rumours are doing rounds for the same, Dharmendra’s recent gesture on the sets of Indian Idol 11 only added fuel to the already blazing fire. Here’s what this veteran actor did.

Dharmendra blesses Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan

Recently on the sets of Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan received a blessing from the veteran actor Dharmendra. He is said to have blessed the couple for their happy married life ahead. Neha and Aditya held each other’s hands as Dharmendra blessed them. While Neha blushed at the gesture, Aditya seemed happy about it.

Sony TV shared the moment from the sets of Indian Idol 11 on their official Instagram story. Even Neha Kakkar had taken to her Instagram account to re-share the story. She also captioned her post saying, “Hehehe….Dharam Ji!”

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding gimmick has been going on for months now on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Even Udit Narayan had blessed Neha Kakkar with a ‘chunri’ and the couple had also celebrated their bachelor party on the set of Indian Idol 11. The two singers have also had several romantic moments on the set like dancing together to romantic songs. Their wedding is rumoured to take place on February 14, 2020. But both Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are tight-lipped on the matter.

