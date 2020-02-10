Indian Idol 11 Written Update For February 8 & 9: Zeenat Aman & Dharmendra Special

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm. The latest weekend's episode featured Bollywood's two iconic golden era superstars, Zeenat Aman and Dharmendra. Zeenat Aman graced the show on Saturday and Dharmendra paid his visit on Sunday's episode. Check out the highlights from the weekend's episodes.

Indian Idol Written Updates for Saturday, February 08, 2020

The episode began with a warm welcome to Zeenat Aman by host Aditya Narayan on the stage. All the contestants got ready to impress the judges. Meanwhile, Shazan made Zeenat nostalgic. Walking down the memory lane, Zeenat also shared many incidents of her life. She also complimented all her co-stars.

Furthermore, Zeenat Aman got impressed by Rohit's power-packed special performance. Rohit received a standing ovation from the judges. She wished Rohit the best for his further journey on the show.

Indian Idol Written Updates for Saturday, February 09, 2020

On Sunday's episode, Aditya Narayan invited the legendary actor Dharmendra on the stage. All the contestants gave him a tribute by singing his iconic numbers together. They all received a standing ovation for the group performance. The episode got more interesting when all the contestants were invited on the stage for top-five selection. Indian Idol Season 11 Top Five Contestants are Sunny Hindustani, Adriz Ghosh, Shezan Mujeeb, Ridham Kalyan and Rohit Shyam. Dharmendra appreciated all the contestants but his personal favourite was Sunny Hindustani's performance.

