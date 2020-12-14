Dharmendra Marks Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary With Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actor Dharmendra remembered the veteran star Raj Kapoor on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He shared a throwback photo of himself alongside him through his official social media handles. The Mera Naam Joker co-stars are smiling for the candid capture in the monochrome picture on the photo-sharing platform. Here is everything you need to know about Dharmendra's photos on Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary.

Dharmendra remembers Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Veteran actor Dharmendra marked Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary with memorable photos through his official Instagram handle on December 14, 2020, Monday. The star captioned the picture by expressing how much they missed him. It features both of them posing in formal outfits. Raj Kapoor is visible in a pantsuit, holding a glass. Meanwhile, Dharmendra has opted for a similar look paired with a floral-printed tie. All of them have donned quirky birthday caps in the candid capture.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Dharmendra wrote an emotional message for his Mera Naam Joker co-star. He penned, “Raj Sahab, today is your Birth anniversary. We miss you, sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect”. The actor also added a folded hands emoticon to conclude his note.

Besides sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared more posts for Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary through his official handle. The actor posted a photo of himself hugging Kapoor in the capture. Both are all smiles in the snap. Later on, Dharmendra also shared a video clip from Mera Naam Joker, captioning it as ‘Thanks Kakoli… show must go on’.

Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect 🙏. pic.twitter.com/vMAFozKP6N — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2020

It features Raj Kapoor shocked witnessing the demise of his mother, while Dharmendra’s character tries comforting him to continue his activities in the circus. He announces Kapoor’s name, calling him the greatest Joker of all time. Check out the video below:

pic.twitter.com/Oery6GotbW. Thanks kakoli .....Show must go on. .......🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2020

All of the Dharmendra's photos and videos on Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary garnered numerous likes, views, and comments from their fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter. Many among them remembered the late actor via heartfelt notes. Here are some of the responses that you must check out:

