Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Movies Where Raj Kapoor's Name Was Raj

Fans have taken over social media today to celebrate Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary. The actor was known as the 'Showman' of Bollywood and often delivered fans blockbuster hits. Some of his famous movies are Anari, Dum Maro Dum, Hamari Baat, etc. Also in most of his films, his character name was also Raj. So on the occasion of Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, here's a look at movies where he is named Raj:

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand & Raj Kapoor look suave

Raj Kapoor's movies where he is named Raj

Dastan

Dastan came out in 1950 and was directed by Abdul Rashid Kardar. The film was a huge box-office success. It stars Suraiya as Indira, Raj Kapoor as Raj, Veena as Rani and Suresh as Ramesh. The movie is quite tragic and showcases a sad love story.

Also Read | Pakistan authorities determine the price of Raj Kapoor's & Dilip Kumar's houses

Awaara

Awaara came out in 1951 and was produced and directed by Raj Kapoor, and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. It stars Raj Kapoor as Ray, Nargis as Rita, Prithviraj Kapoor as Judge Raghunath (Raj's father), K. N. Singh as Jagga and Cuckoo as Bar dancer. The film was very successful across Asia and Europe.

Also Read | Simi Garewal hopes Ranbir inaugurates Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pak amid govt plans

Bewafa

Bewafa came out in 1952 and was directed by ML Anand starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor in the lead. The cast of the movie was - Nargis as Roopa, Ashok Kumar as Ashok, Raj Kapoor as Raj and Neelam as Neeli. The movies showcase a love triangle.

Also Read | Did you know Raj Kapoor 'never forgave' Ashok Kumar after his wedding? Know why

Amber

Amber came out in 1952 and was directed by Jayant Desai. It stars Nargis as Rajkumari Amber, Raj Kapoor as Raj, Bipin Gupta as the Maharaja, Agha as Veenu Bilasi and Ramesh Sinha as Diwanji. The film is like a play & revolves around a complex story and characters.

Shree 420

Shree 420 came out in 1955 and was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. It stars Nargis as Vidya, Nadira as Maya, Raj Kapoor as Ranbir Raj, Nemo as Seth Sonachand Dharmanand and Lalita Pawar as Ganga Mai. The movie became very popular and was loved by fans.

Anari

Anari came out in 1959 and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It stars Raj Kapoor as Raj Kumar, Nutan as Aarti Sohanlal and Lalita Pawar as Mrs. L. D'Sa. The film was loved by fans & became the highest-grossing film of 1959.

Do Ustad

Do Ustad came out in 1959 and was directed by Tara Harish, produced by Sheikh Mukhtar. It features Raj Kapoor as Raj Kumar "Raju", Madhubala as Madhu Sharma, Sheikh Mukhtar as Jagannath and Sulochana Latkar as Jagannath's Wife. The movie is about two brothers who are separated at birth.

Dulha Dulhan

Dulha Dulhan came out in 1964 and was produced and directed by Ravindra Dave. It stars Raj Kapoor and Sadhana Shivdasani in pivotal roles. The movie's dialogue and the screenplay were written by Inder Raj Anand. Raj Kapoor plays the role of Raj Kumar in the film.

Around the World

Around the World came out in 1967 and was a film written and directed by Pachhi. It stars Raj Kapoor, Rajshree, Pran, Om Prakash and Mehmood Ali. In the film, Raj Kapoor plays the role of Raj Singh, who has to travel the world with just $8.

Sapno Ka Saudagar

Sapno Ka Saudagar came out in 1968 and was directed by Mahesh Kaul and produced by B. Ananthaswami. It features Raj Kapoor, Hema Malini, Tanuja, Achala Sachdeva and Durga Khote. Raj Kapoor's character name in the film was Raj Kumar / Raju. The film was a super hit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.