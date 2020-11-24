Dharmendra Recalls A Song Of 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' Feat Asha Parekh; Asks About 'the Past'

Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra took to his social media handle and shared a video, which also featured another veteran actor Asha Parekh. Interestingly, the duo, who has shared the screen space in numerous projects, were seen lip-synching a song from their film Mera Gaon Mera Desh. The video-post was a collage of two different videos, one from the original song while the second video was from their appearance in the eleventh season of singing reality show Indian Idol.

In the video, we can see the transition between the original scene and when the duo recreated it on the stage of Indian Idol 11. Instagramming it, Dharmendra wrote a short caption, which included the hook lines of the song Kuchh Kehta Hai Ye Saawan, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a day, the video-post managed to bag more than 69k views; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from Dharmendra's 804k followers on the photo-sharing platform took to the comments section and flooded it with various emoticons, such as heart-eyes and red-heart among many others. A section of fans proclaimed that Dharmendra and Asha were a "beautiful on-screen couple" while many recalled the "golden days" of Dharmendra in showbiz.

Coming to the film, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, the 1971 action-drama was directed by Raj Khosla. Along with the lead pair, the film also featured late actor Vinod Khanna, who essayed the character of the antagonist of the film. The film was a massive box-office success. Apart from the performance of the star cast, the music score of the film also received a positive response. The repertoire of the film included hit songs such as Apni Prem Kahaniyan, Aaya Aaya Atariya Pe Koi Chor, Sona Lai Ja Re, and Maar Diya Jaye Dil Chhod Diya Jaye.

Dharmendra and Asha Parekh's movies

On the other hand, Dharmendra and Ahsa Parekh have worked on a handful of Bollywood projects, which were released in the 70s' and the 80s'. Their collaboration includes Aap Aaye Bahar Aaye, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Shikar, and Samadhi, among many others. Their last collaboration was Hathyar, which released in 1989.

