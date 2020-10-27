Dharmendra Prays For Kapil Dev's Quick Recovery, Pens Heartfelt Note For Former Cricketer

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra wished quick recovery to former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev after he suffered a heart attack. Recently, the latter had to undergo an emergency angioplasty surgery at Fortis Escorts Hospital in South Delhi. As Kapil Dev has been discharged, Dharmendra took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for his recovery through his official Instagram handle. Here is everything that you need to know about the actor’s post.

Dharmendra pens a heartfelt note for Kapil Dev, prays for his quick recovery

Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a picture of former cricketer Kapil Dev with his daughter Aamiya through his official Instagram handle on October 27, 2020, Tuesday. Previously, Kapil Dev had shared the same one, which was his first photo after the angioplasty surgery. With his smiling face, while lying in the hospital, he assured his fans and followers that he was doing fine and will recover soon. The former cricketer also showed thumbs-up with both his hands expressing that everything was going well.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, the veteran actor penned, “Love â¤ï¸ you Kapil, get well soon. I pray ðŸ™ for your fast recovery ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™”. He also dropped a heart and numerous folded hands emoticons alongside the description. Check out Dharmendra's Instagram post on the photo-sharing platform.

Response to Dharmendra's Instagram post for Kapil Dev's health

Numerous Bollywood stars had earlier wrote wishes for Kapil Dev’s quick recovery. Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Dharmendra received more than 52, 000 likes and over 455 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Various fans, followers, and celebrities penned heart-warming messages for Kapil Dev’s recovery after his surgery. While many among them wrote ‘get well soon’, others expressed how they had been praying for his health, and called him an inspiration for them. Meanwhile, various people took to the comments section and dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed emoticons, folded hands, thumbs up, and smiling faces, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Dharmendra's Instagram picture for Kapil Dev that you must check out.

