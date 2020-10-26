Kapil Dev Released From Hospital After Two Days, Can Resume Daily Activities Soon

Former India captain Kapil Dev, who had suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Friday, was admitted to the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. The prolific ex-cricketer underwent an angioplasty at the hospital and his condition is now stable. Kapil Dev was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, October 25.

Kapil Pa ji is OK now after his operation and sitting with his daughter AMYA. Jai mata di.@therealkapildev 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/K5A9eZYBDs — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 23, 2020

Kapil Dev health update

As per a statement issued by the hospital, they discharged the ex-cricketer on Sunday afternoon. Kapil Dev will be able to resume his day-to-day activities very soon. Dr Atul Mathur, who operated on the 61-year-old, will conduct regular follow-up consultations with Dev in the coming days.

Fans of the cricketer had wished a speedy recovery for him and social media was flooded with wishes for the sporting icon. Kapil Dev had thanked his fans for their prayers and was overwhelmed with the love and response he received after the news of his heart attack broke out. Former teammate Chetan Sharma took to his Twitter account to share this update.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Kapil Dev's career highlights

Kapil Dev enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned 16 years. He was hailed as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the game of cricket and earned several accolades for his remarkable performances. His contributions in the historic 1983 World Cup were instrumental in India's momentous victory.

The former all-rounder represented the country in 131 Test matches and has 5,248 runs to his name with eight centuries. Kapil Dev was regarded as a formidable fast bowler and claimed 434 Test wickets. In ODIs, he amassed 3,783 runs and scalped 253 wickets.

Kapil Dev net worth

As per celebritynetworth.com, Kapil Dev's net worth figure stands at $30 million. Post his retirement, Kapil Dev has delved into several businesses. Kapil Dev has a 5% stake in Zicom Electronics and has hotel chains in Chandigarh and Patna by the name of Captain's Eleven and Kaptain's Retreat Hotel. Moreover, he also has a stake in Dev Musco Lighting Pvt Limited, a company that installs floodlights in stadiums across India.

Kapil Dev family

The World Cup-winning captain married his wife Romi Bhatia in 1980. The couple became proud parents of a baby girl in 1996. The cricketer is very close to his daughter Amiya Dev and considers her as the centre of his world.

Source: Chetan Sharma Twitter

