Dharmendra, Randhir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff Attend Premnath's Grandson Wedding

Adiraj, the grandson of the late legendary actor Premnath, has found his happily ever after in love marriage with his bride, Shalina. The couple recently tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Actors Dharmendra, Randhir Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff were also part of the guest list.

3 things you need to know

Adiraj is the grandson of the late legendary actor Prem Nath.

Adiraj got married to Shalina on June 14, 2023.

Wedding ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebs like Dharmendra and Jackie Shroff.

Bride's enchanting wedding look

One of the highlights of the wedding was the stunning look of Adiraj’s bride, Shalina. For her special day, she chose a pastel-toned lehenga with exquisite chikankari work, emanating an ethereal charm. Shalina’s ensemble was complemented by a statement nath (nose ring) and a sheesh patti (headband). Her subtle makeup, with a soft dewy glow, added to her radiance. The bride’s curly hair was left open and adorned with adorable flowers, enhancing her overall appearance. Adiraj opted for off white sherwani and off white jacket Indo Western.

(Dharmendra arrived at Adiraj's wedding to shower the blessing | Image: @monty_nath/Twitter)

Memorable moments with celebrities at the wedding ceremony

The wedding ceremony witnessed a heartwarming moment when Dharmendra, a close friend of the late Premnath, warmly embraced the bride and groom. As Shalina touched Dharmendra's feet as a gesture of respect, he reciprocated by showering his blessings upon her. The affectionate exchange between the veteran actor and the newlywed couple was captured by the cameras, preserving the beautiful memory forever. Randhir Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are another prominent figure from the film industry, also graced the occasion and posed for pictures with the couple.

(Randhir Kapoor were also presented at the wedding to bless the couple | Image: @monty_nath/Twitter)

(Jackie Shroff at Premnath's Grandson wedding | Image: @monty_nath/Twitter)

(Randhir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Prem Chopra posed for the camera at the wedding | Image: @monty_nath/Twitter)

This event not only celebrated the union of Adiraj and Shalina but also showcased the enduring friendships and connections within the film industry. Adiraj and Shalina's wedding was a memorable affair, filled with love, joy, and the blessings of their well-wishers. As the newlyweds embark on this new chapter of their lives, their charming love story continues to captivate hearts.