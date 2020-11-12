Dharmendra Pens Heartfelt Wishes For Mala Sinha On Birthday, Says 'love To See You Happy'

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol extended birthday greetings to veteran actress Mala Sinha as she turned 84 on November 11. The actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a picture of the actress on social media where she can be seen sitting while holding little Bobby Deol in her arms. While captioning the post, the senior actor asked Mala to bless his son Bobby Del for his upcoming web show.

In the monochrome picture which seems to be from the shooting sets of one of her iconic films, Mala who can be seen dressed in beautiful attire is seen holding Bobby in her arms while playing with him. The Sholay actor captioned the beautiful memory and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mala Ji. Memories to cherish. Bobby in your arms needs your blessings for his web show Aashram. We love to see you happy and healthy. Miss you.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 Mala ji . Memories 💕💕💕💕💕💕to cherish. Bobby in your arms , needs your blessings 👋 for his AASHRAM . We love to see you happy and healthy .Miss you. pic.twitter.com/5gfIMpI1yz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 11, 2020

Dharmendra and Mala Sinha have worked together in several films like Aankhen, Lalkar, Anpadh, and Pooja Ke Phool. Over her journey in the entertainment industry, Mala Sinha has worked in Hindi, Bengali, and Nepali films. Initially starting her career with regional cinema, she went on to become a top leading actress in Hindi Cinema in the late 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s. In a career spanning four decades, Sinha rose to prominence with Guru Dutt's Pyaasa (1957) and Yash Chopra's Dhool Ka Phool (1959). As a child, she learned dancing and singing. Although she was an acclaimed singer, yet she never did playback singing in the films. As a singer, she has done stage shows in many languages from 1947 to 1975.

Mala Sinha started her career as a child artist in Bengali films – Jai Vaishno Devi followed by Shri Krishan Leela, Jog Biyog, and Dhooli. Noted Bengali director Ardhendu Bose saw her acting in a school play and took permission from her father to cast her as a heroine in his Bengali film Roshanara (1952), her cinematic debut.

