Dharmendra Turns Shayar To Share A Heartfelt Shayari On The Importance Of Good Deeds

After wishing for cricket legend Kapil Dev's speedy recovery as he suffered from a heart attack, legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has now shared a shayari on life and the unprecedented times during the on-going COVID-19 crisis. The Sholay actor asks netizens to focus on good deeds with his heartfelt shayari.

Dharmendra turns shayar for his latest IG post

On October 29, 2020, Dharmendra channelled his inner shayar to churn out a heartfelt shayari for his fans to talk about the importance of good deeds. The 84-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome video of himself to share his shayari with millions of his followers from across the country. Sharing the video of himself on his IG handle, Dharmendra urged netizens to stop committing crimes and focus on good deeds or God shall punish mankind with an even bigger punishment than the deadly Coronavirus. The caption of Dharmendra's Instagram post read,

Tauba gunahon se kar le bande.... warn ....Woh... corona se badi ... koi saza de jaye ga....... Dard ....teri meri aaj ke .....Dharam ki zabaan se (sic)

Check out Dharmendra's video below:

Dharmendra's shayaris are loved by his fans on social media. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor too loves penning shayaris and sharing them with his fans through Instagram. Quite often, Dharmendra's videos share life experiences, giving fans a sneak-peek into his lifestyle. Similarly, his recent shayari video is also garnering immense love from the masses.

Most recently, the 'He-Man' of the Hindi film industry took to Instagram and shared a picture of former cricketer and captain of Indian cricket team Kapil Dev with his daughter Aamiya on October 27, 2020. For the unversed, Dev recently suffered a heart attack. Thus, Dharmendra shared his post-angioplasty surgery picture on his official IG handle to pray for his speedy recovery. In the picture, the cricketer and his daughter are seen flashing their smiles at the camera to assure his fans that he will recover soon. Sharing the picture, the Apne actor wrote, "Love you Kapil, get well soon. I pray for your fast recovery (sic)".

Take a look:

