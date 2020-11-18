Dharmendra Deol dedicates breathtaking morning view video to fans, says 'Love you all'

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol who is often seen sharing updates from his life on social media, recently shared a video while interacting with his fans. The senior actor took to Instagram and shared a video from one of his early morning time where he can be seen gazing at the sky and the chirping of the birds. While captioning the post, he dedicated the video to all his fans for their “loving response.”

Dharmendra Deol dedicates a video to fans

The video showed a glimpse of the beautiful orange sky with a breathtaking view from his balcony. In the clip, fans can also see the picturesque landscape that is a perfect watch to kick-start a beautiful morning. Apart from the view, the video then shows the Sholay actor who can be seen looking at the sky and praising the beauty created by God. He said, “Good Morning friend, how are you all. I was just looking at the sky and the majestic beauty that it beholds. Such a wonderful treat to watch it. Good day and good luck.”

Several fans of the legendary actor were quick enough to thank for uploading such a heartwarming video on social media and also for his lovable message for his fans. One of the users wrote, “What a lovely view. Good morning.” Another user wrote, “Lovely view,” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “Beautiful Morning Alarm.” Another follower of the iconic actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Beautiful place beautiful weather and beautiful person like you sir....”

Apart from this, Dharmendra’s love for nature and animals has never been hidden from his fans and the credit goes to his social media posts. Earlier, Dharmendra invited a unique guest today at his place. In a rare incident, a pair of peacock and peahen found its way to the actor's home from a nearby jungle and strolled around in his backyard, before finding its way back to the jungle, again. Dharmendra shared the video of him feeding the birds, on his social media handle. In the video, the actor can be seen feeding the birds.

(Image credit: Dharmendra Deol/ Instagram)

