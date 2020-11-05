Dharmendra Shares Video Of Him Feeding Peacock And Peahen At His Home; Watch

Actor Dharmendra recently invited a unique guest today at his place. In a rare incident, a pair of peacock and peahen found its way to the actor's home from a nearby jungle and strolled around in his backyard, before finding its way back to the jungle, again. Dharmendra shared the video of him feeding the birds, on his social media handle. Check out the video below:

Dharmendra welcomes a special guest

Actor Dharmendra shared a video of the peacock and peahen who visited his house. In the video, the actor can be seen feeding the birds. The bird was seen strolling around the actor's garden area. In the video, Dharmendra looked cool in an-all black avatar. The caption of his post reads as, "Chal , Dharam ke farm pe chalte hain..... bade pyaar se choga khilata hai ..... morni apne more.. ko bhi saath le aye ....love begets love (sic)". Take a look at Dharmendra's Instagram video:

On October 29, 2020, Dharmendra penned a heartfelt Shayari for his fans. The 84-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a monochrome video of himself to share his Shayari with millions of his followers. Sharing the video of himself, the actor urged netizens to stop committing crimes and focus on good deeds. He also said that God shall punish mankind with an even bigger punishment than the deadly Coronavirus. The caption of Dharmendra's Instagram post read as, "Tauba gunahon se kar le bande.... warna Woh... corona se badi ... koi saza de jaye ga....... Dard ....teri meri ...aaj ke .....Dharam ki zabaan se (sic)".

Previously, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of former cricketer and captain of Indian cricket team Kapil Dev. The image also had his daughter Aamiya. For the unversed, the cricketer suffered a heart attack a few days back. Thus, the actor shared his post-angioplasty surgery picture on his official IG. He also prayed for his speedy recovery. In the picture, the cricketer and his daughter are seen flashing their smiles at the camera. Sharing the picture, the Apne actor wrote, "Love you Kapil, get well soon. I pray for your fast recovery (sic)".

On the work front

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. He made a guest appearance as a foreign minister in the film. The film followed the story of a boy named Avinash who falls in love with a girl named Naina. However, things get complicated when Avinash's love letter reaches Naina's mother.

