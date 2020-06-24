Dharmendra Takes Fans Back In Time As 'Ghayal' Clocks 30 Years, Watch Video

As one of the iconic films of Sunny Deol in 1990 titled Ghayal marked its 30th anniversary on June 24, the veteran actor shared a video to celebrate the special day. Dharmendra who had turned producer for the action-drama shared a video that is sure to take fans back in time. In the clip, the legendary actor narrated his as well his son, Sunny’s journey during the filming of the film.

Dharmendra shares a video as Ghayal clocks 30 years

The video shared on his Twitter handle is a montage of clippings from behind the scenes, success party, and even Filmfare awards, highlighting the major success of the film. Apart from this, Sunny is also seen giving interviews back in the day saying that they didn’t expect much from the film and they just believed in the film. There are also clippings from a party related to the film or its premier where actors Raveena Tandon and Naseeruddin Shah are seen with Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri. The beautiful clip also shows Sunny Deol bagging his Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role from another iconic actress Rekha.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Was Close To Being Injured By Dharmendra During 'Sholay' Shooting?

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dharmendra & Saira Banu's Throwback Photo Tops The Cuteness Meter

Good morning 🌞 Friends, aaj se 30 saal pehle kuchh kiya tha jo .......🙏 pic.twitter.com/qpP8bhgYe5 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 23, 2020

The story of the film revolves around Ajay (Sunny) who is framed by Balwant Rai (Amrish Puri) for his brother's murder and sent to prison. Later, he befriends three convicts and sets out to seek revenge against Balwant Rai. Ghayal was produced by Dharmendra and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film was known for its high-voltage action and great drama. Starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Amrish Puri and the film took the box-office by storm in terms of numbers. The film won several big awards at the Filmfare and National Awards back then.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has reportedly acquired the rights to remake his blockbuster film Damini. According to media reports, another production house had initially garnered the rights of the Damini remake from the original producers, Karim Morani and Aly. But when the production house heard that Sunny Deol wishes to remake Damini with his son, Karan Deol in the lead role, the production house reportedly handed over the rights of the film to the actor.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Dharmendra To Add To Your Watch List

Read: Dharmendra Strikes An Intense Pose While Thinking That 'he Is Becoming Boring'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.