Dharmendra Shares Old Memories From 'Ankhen' & 'Dharam Veer', Fans Shower Love

A celebrated and legendary Indian film actor Dharmendra Deol recently posted a video of his memories from his old movie shoots. The actor, who will turn 85-years-old this December, has been a part of the Bollywood film industry for over 60 years now. Considered to be one of the most successful stars in the industry, Dharmendra often takes to his social media platforms to reminisce his days while shooting for his films. Fans of the actor love these posts from the icon.

Dharmendra reminisces his past work

On October 23, 2020, Dharmendra's Instagram saw a behind the scenes compilation video from some of Dharmendra’s films. The actor can be seen taking a boat ride at the beginning of the video. The audio is a voiceover of a person speaking about how the actor was recollecting his 1968 film ‘Ankhen’ on the ride. The video then showcases certain shots of one of Dharmendra films which were shot on the sea. In the end, one of his scenes from ‘Dharam Veer’ appears where the actor confronts a villain misbehaving with a woman.

Dharmendra’s fans rushed to shower him with love

The actor took to his Instagram to post the behind the scenes clip with an emotional caption. ‘Qisse.....guzri haseen zindagi ke .....yaad kar baithta hoon,’ he wrote as he cherished old memories of his shooting days. Dharmendra’s fans were quick to convey their love for their idol in the comments section. While some of them expressed their massive love for him, others wished him and his family all the happiness. The actor’s comments section of the post was filled with innumerable heart emojis from his fans. Dharmendra’s followers could not stop gushing about how great of an actor he has been.

The superstar who gave Indian cinema some of its super-hit films

Dharmendra was largely recognised for his role of ‘Veeru’ in the film ‘Sholay’ where he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and his now-wife Hema Malini. Said to be one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, the popular actor has had many other films under his belt. Some of the most popular among Dharmendra’s films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar,’ ‘Chupke Chupke,’ ‘Haqeeqat,’ ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana,’ ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat,’ and ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ among many other super-hit films.

Dharmendra has two sons who also became a part of the film fraternity, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. One of his daughters, Esha Deol is also an Indian actor while another, Ahana Deol is an Indian dancer. He also has two other daughters who did not pursue acting as their careers. Dharmendra’s Instagram often sees other posts of Dharmendra’s movie videos that he likes sharing with his followers.

