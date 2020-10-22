Dharmendra Cherishes Memories With 'baby' Tabassum And 'bhai' Prem Chopra

Dharmendra recently took to Instagram to share a picture with veteran actors Tabassum and Prem. In the picture, all three of them are seen flashing a wide smile for the picture. Dharmendra shared the picture by calling Tabassum ‘baby’ and Prem Chopra ‘bhai’ (brother). He also mentioned that whenever they meet, it’s a moment of happiness. The veteran star also showered love for both the actors.

Dharmendra is seen donning a printed white shirt with a Nehru jacket. Tabassum was spotted wearing a saree while Prem Chopra kept it casual in a t-shirt. Fans in a huge number complimented the actor and also appreciated the friendship he has with his fellow actors. Take a look at Dharmendra's Instagram update.

Dharmendra celebrates 60 years in film industry

On October 10, Dharmendra shared a short video to celebrate his 60 years in the film industry. For completing six decades in showbiz, the actor thanked all his fans and also asked them to be safe and follow a good life while giving a peek into his farmhouse. In the video, Dharmendra also talked about his lockdown-looks, where he candidly said that he grows his beard and shaves it off as per his convenience.

Dharmendra also shared another video for celebrating 60 years of his debut in the film industry. The actor relived his entire journey with the video. The beautiful clip starts with a picture from his childhood while the voiceover behind explains the birth of Dharmendra in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district where he was born to enthral people with his charisma.

Later, the video showcases the senior actor’s journey during his teens when he emerged as the winner of Filmfare magazine's Nationally Organised New Talent award. The voice-over explained that even bagging the award and relocating to Mumbai did not open the doors of his luck in the industry.

Earlier, veteran actor Dharmendra wished fans on the joyous occasion of Navratri 2020 by sharing a heartfelt video on his Instagram handle. The 84-year-old prayed for everyone's well-being to Goddess Durga and hoped that the entire world will soon overcome the on-going pandemic and normalcy will return. In the video shared by the Sholay actor on his IG handle, he looked nothing less than suave in a printed yellow shirt that he paired with a pair of black trousers, a sleeveless black jacket and rounded it off with a black cap.

