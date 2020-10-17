Hema Malini Opens Up About Her Marriage With Dharmendra: 'Didn't Get Enough Time With Him'

The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, Hema Malini, with her distinct roles and heart-warming personality, has ruled the hearts of millions across the world. In her recent interview with SpotBoyE, Hema Malini candidly spoke about her marriage with superstar Dharmendra Deol. Revealing intriguing details about her marriage, the star added that she doesn’t wish to change any aspect of her married life.

Hema Malini speaks about her marriage with Dharmendra

During the interaction, Hema complained that she did not get enough time to spend with Dharmendra ever since the duo tied the knot. However, that is okay for the sensational actor as according to her whatever time they get to spend with each other is ‘precious’ for her. Explaining further Hema added that she makes it a point to ‘not to crib’. Questions like ‘why didn’t we do this?’, ‘why didn’t we do that?’, ‘Why are you late?’ is completely out of her list. She doesn’t like to ‘squander’ her time with loved ones with complaints, Hema concluded.

About Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s marriage

Yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini met each other on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Love brew between the two and the duo got married to each other back in 1980. At the time of their marriage, Dharmendra was already married and has two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The superstars have been happily married for over four decades now and share two daughters namely Esha and Ahana Deol.

On the occasion of their recent anniversary, daughter Esha shared an endearing photo of her parents. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling brightly as they hold each other’s hand. The photo is then followed by several pictures of them posing together when they were young. Take a look at it here:

Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness ,love , happiness & the best of health !🧿🤗 @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam

Love you ,

Esha , Bharat,Radhya & Miu

