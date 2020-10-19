Dharmendra Wishes For The World To Overcome COVID-19 Pandemic On Navratri 2020; Watch

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on 17 October. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend Navratri wishes to fans. Recently, actor Dharmendra too extended wishes to fans. Read more:

Dharmendra has a heartfelt wish for fans on Navratri 2020

Ever since Navratri 2020 has begun, social media is flooded with Navratri wishes. As the festival will not be celebrated by organising Garba nights on a large scale this year, due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, everyone wished their near and dear ones on the occasion of Navratri through social media posts. Several celebrities of the tinsel town, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, and Kangana Ranaut also commenced the celebrations by extending Navratri wishes on social media.

Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra has also wished fans on the joyous occasion of Navratri 2020 by sharing a heartfelt video on his Instagram handle. The 84-year-old prayed for everyone's well-being to Goddess Durga and hoped that the entire world will soon overcome the on-going pandemic and normalcy will return. In the video shared by the Sholay actor on his IG handle, he looked nothing less than suave in a printed yellow shirt which he paired with a pair of black trousers, a sleeveless black jacket and rounded it off with a black cap.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, deemed as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra completed six successful decades in the Hindi film industry this year as he kickstarted his career back in 1960 with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Thus, to celebrate the milestone, the National Award-winning actor penned an emotional note on Instagram, wherein he advised everyone to stay humble despite acquiring numerous achievements. He wrote, "60 years have passed in film industry....it never came to my mind.... that I am some celebrity... ..I am still a humble lad from village with great dreams .... A humble request to you all dear friends..... be kind be humble.... respect your elders. ...it will give you strength to reach to your goals. (sic)."

Take a look:

