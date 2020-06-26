Dharmendra Shares Rare Pic With 'Mera Naam Joker' Co-star Raj Kapoor

Actor Dharmendra is an active social media user. He is often seen posting videos and photos of his activities on his social media handles. Recently, the Sholay star posted a photo with Raj Kapoor. Read on to know more details about the story:

Dharmendra shares pic with Raj Kapoor

Taking to his official Twitter handle on June 25, 2020, Dharmendra posted a photo that featured his Mera Naam Joker co-star Raj Kapoor. In the black and white photo, both the actors have a bright smile on their faces. Dharmendra, who is 84 years old, captioned the photo saying that he always wished to be liked by the Shree 420 actor. The photo went on to garner 7.8 thousand likes and over 400 retweets within a day.

ALSO READ | George Orwell Quiz: Take This Quiz To Prove You Are A Fan Of The Literary Gem

In the caption, he wrote, "Meri hasrat.....Raj sahab ki chahat thi...Mera naam joker mein...Mera , pyaara sa role . meri khushi par...... kitne khush hai Hasrat jaipuri........ Dosto, ab to qreeb qreeb aap ko naam se jan ne laga hoon ...jwaab nehin de paata ...I am sure you don’t mind it love you all." Here is the Twitter post by Dharmendra:

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Plays With Pigeons, Talks About Peace And Purity; See Pic

Meri hasrat.....Raj sahab ki chahat thi...Mera naam joker mein...Mera , pyaara sa role . meri khushi par...... kitne khush hai Hasrat jaipuri........ Dosto, ab to qreeb qreeb aap ko naam se jan ne laga hoon ...jwaab nehin de paata ...I am sure you don’t mind it 💝 love you all. pic.twitter.com/jXm4VACmwO — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 25, 2020

Mera Naam Joker is a 1970 drama film that features Raj Kapoor in the lead role of Raju or the Joker. In the film, Rishi Kapoor made his debut by playing the role of a young Raju. It also features Simi Garewal, Russian actor Kseniya Ryabinkina, Manoj Kumar, Om Prakash, and Dara Singh. The film went on to be a critical success and garnered a huge fan following. Raj Kapoor is widely known for his role as Raju.

ALSO READ | Smriti Khanna's Husband Pranks Her As He Eats Lactation Ladoo In Hilarious Video; Watch

The film revolves around the character of Raju, who becomes a clown and makes the audience laugh at the cost of his own sorrows. The songs from Mera Naam Joker went on to become quite popular among the audience. Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan is considered an evergreen song by Raj Kapoor fans. Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo is also considered one of the top songs from the film. The movie was released back in 1970, after six years of production and was one of the most anticipated films in India at the time.

ALSO READ | Jack Nicholson And Tim Burton Had Creative Differences Over Joker's Look In 'Batman'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.