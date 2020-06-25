Smriti Khanna's Husband Pranks Her As He Eats Lactation Ladoo In Hilarious Video; Watch

Fans of the popular TV actor Smriti Khanna recently got to see a funny video involving her and her husband Gautam Gupta. In the video, Gupta eats a laddu that his wife was about to eat. To the actor’s surprise, this laddu turns out to be a lactation laddu.

Talking to her social media handle, Smriti Khanna, who is known for shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, and SuperCops vs Supervillains, posted a video on June 24, 2020. In the video, we can see that her husband comes to her and lies to her about performing a trick, and eats a laddu that she was supposed to eat. It turns out to be a laddu that helps her with lactation and breastfeeding.

Khanna laughs out loud after getting pranked and later tells her husband about the truth of the laddu and asks him to now breastfeed the baby himself. This video post by Khanna went on to garner over 121 thousand likes on Instagram. She captioned the video saying, “Okay I got pranked but you ate my lactation ladoo @mistergautam. #couplepranks #prank #pranked #couplevideos #mrandmrsgg #funnypranks.” Here is the social media post by the actor:

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were recently seen in a video song titled Wajah. It is voiced by music composer and singer Rahul Jain. Wajah is a romantic ballad about a couple who struggle with their romantic relationship. The song ends on a happy note. The song's lyrics are penned by poetess and lyricist Vandana Khandelwal.

Wajah has been recorded at Rahul Jain’s own studio in Mumbai. Rayhaan Patni has directed the video whereas Vishal Sinha has worked as the DOP. The song was posted on Jjust Music’s official YouTube channel on May 19, 2020. The song has received over forty-two thousand likes from the fans and over 44 lakh views. Here is a link of the song Wajah :

