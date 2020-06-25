George Orwell Quiz: Take This Quiz To Prove You Are A Fan Of The Literary Gem

George Orwell was a renowned English writer, essayist, and journalist. George Orwell's birthday falls on June 25. He was born on this day in 1903. He is considered to be one of the most iconic writers and novelists of the century. Orwell is known for novels like Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, which is set in a dystopian future. Take this George Orwell quiz to see how much you know about the iconic writer:
George Orwell Quiz
George Orwell is a pen name. What is the real name of the English author?
- Eric Arthur Blair
- Ernest Hemingway
- Oscar Wilde
- Charles Dickens
In which year did George Orwell pen the political allegory titled Animal Farm?
Which of the following terms are not penned by George Orwell in his dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four?
- Newspeak
- Possimpible
- thoughtcrime
- thought police
From what disease did George Orwell die?
- Tuberculosis
- Hawaiian Cat Flu
- Gray brittle death
- Plague of Insomnia
At what age did George Orwell pass away?
Where was George Orwell born?
- Motihari, Bihar
- Manchester
- Glasgow
- Cardiff
Which of the following books are NOT written by George Orwell?
- Burmese Days
- A Clergyman's Daughter
- Keep the Aspidistra Flying
- The Sun Also Rises
Which of the following essays are NOT penned by Goerge Orwell?
- Politics and the English Language
- The Lion and the Unicorn: Socialism and the English Genius
- A Nice Cup of Tea
- Hills Like White Elephants
Which of the following quotes are NOT penned by Orwell?
- War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.
- All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
- If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever.
- The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.
George Orwell has not worked as a -
- Police Officer
- High School teacher
- War Correspondent
- Book store owner
Answers:
- Eric Arthur Blair
- 1945
- Possimpible
- Tuberculosis
- 46
- Motihari, Bihar
- The Sun Also Rises
- Hills Like White Elephants
- The world breaks everyone, and afterwards, some are strong at the broken places.
- Book store owner
