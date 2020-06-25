George Orwell Quiz: Take This Quiz To Prove You Are A Fan Of The Literary Gem

George Orwell was a renowned English writer, essayist, and journalist. George Orwell's birthday falls on June 25. He was born on this day in 1903. He is considered to be one of the most iconic writers and novelists of the century. Orwell is known for novels like Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, which is set in a dystopian future. Take this George Orwell quiz to see how much you know about the iconic writer:

George Orwell Quiz

George Orwell is a pen name. What is the real name of the English author?

Eric Arthur Blair

Ernest Hemingway

Oscar Wilde

Charles Dickens

In which year did George Orwell pen the political allegory titled Animal Farm?

1945

1990

1920

1918

Which of the following terms are not penned by George Orwell in his dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four?

Newspeak

Possimpible

thoughtcrime

thought police

From what disease did George Orwell die?

Tuberculosis

Hawaiian Cat Flu

Gray brittle death

Plague of Insomnia

At what age did George Orwell pass away?

46

42

82

75

Where was George Orwell born?

Motihari, Bihar

Manchester

Glasgow

Cardiff

Which of the following books are NOT written by George Orwell?

Burmese Days

A Clergyman's Daughter

Keep the Aspidistra Flying

The Sun Also Rises

Which of the following essays are NOT penned by Goerge Orwell?

Politics and the English Language

The Lion and the Unicorn: Socialism and the English Genius

A Nice Cup of Tea

Hills Like White Elephants

Which of the following quotes are NOT penned by Orwell?

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever.

The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.

George Orwell has not worked as a -

Police Officer

High School teacher

War Correspondent

Book store owner

Answers:

Eric Arthur Blair 1945 Possimpible Tuberculosis 46 Motihari, Bihar The Sun Also Rises Hills Like White Elephants The world breaks everyone, and afterwards, some are strong at the broken places. Book store owner

