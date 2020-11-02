Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Esha Looks All Sorts Of Cute Posing With Father Dharmendra

Esha Deol is celebrating her birthday on Monday, November 2. Here is a throwback picture of the actor with her father Dharmendra. The picture took many fans back in time, as they mentioned in the comments section. In the picture, baby Esha is seen posing near a Christmas tree with her father Dharmendra. The actor is captured candidly while she gazes at something in the distance.

She is spotted twinning with her father and giving major Christmas vibes with her outfit as she donned a white and red coloured dress. Her father Dharmendra was also spotted wearing the same coloured outfit. Take a look at Esha Deol’s unseen picture with father Dharmendra.

Also Read| Esha Deol shares throwback picture with mom Hema Mailini reminiscing her Janmashtami days

Esha Deol's gratitude post on her birthday

Esha Deol recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of her and penned a heartfelt note on her birthday. In the pictures, she was seen posing on a terrace. Dressed in a polka dot knot detailed blouse and blue denim, the actor posed with a thumb gesture towards the camera. She also posted a birthday note with her pictures. She wrote, "A heart filled with love, A soul filled with gratitude, That’s me ! As I turn a year wiser , stronger & fitter today 🥳💕💓♥️I thank you all for the love , blessings & good wishes on my birthday & everyday ! ♥️🧿🙏🏼My wish for you is that you Stay strong,blessed, happy & healthy!". (sic) Take a look at Esha Deol's Instagram post.

Also Read| Esha Deol launches 'Amma Mia!' filter on Instagram; netizens react

Esha Deol’s time in a jump-o-lene

Actor Esha Deol posted a fun picture of herself from a recent playdate she had in jump-o-lene. In the picture posted, she can be seen in a casual outfit where she is seen pretending she is having a cup of tea. The actor opted for a casual look as she donned olive green joggers and paired it brown t-shirt with a graphic of Harvard University. Esha Deol completed her look by balancing it with a bandana and hand accessories.

She is spotted posing by laying back in the jump-o-lene as she smiles for the camera. Not to miss the colours in the frame that enhanced her picture frame even more. In the caption for the post, Esha Deol wrote, "Some days are for just letting the child within us out & having fun #jumpolene #playtime #play date #metime #madhatter ♥️🧿🎈🧸 #freedom #wildandfree". Take a look at Esha's post.

Also Read| Esha Deol marks husband Bharat Takhtani's birthday with a sweet post; Check out

Also Read| Hema Malini's birthday: Esha Deol wishes mamma 'TinkerBell' on her special day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.