Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Twin In Matching Outfits For Their Sangeet Ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have been making headlines for their pre-wedding festivities. The couple is expected to get married in Mumbai soon. The celebrations of the same have begun and the families are hosting a sangeet ceremony today (June 16).

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are expected to get married in a few days.

The soon to be husband and wife twinned in black for their sangeet ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple have been a star studded event with the Deol family members in attendance.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya twin at their sangeet ceremony

Ahead of their big day, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony. The soon to be bride and groom arrived at their sangeet ceremony in matching outfits. While Drisha donned a black, printed lehenga teamed with a matching off shoulder blouse and dupatta, the groom on the other hand, complemented his bride with a similar black, printed sherwani.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya serve major couple goals at their sangeet ceremony. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The couple posed for the shutterbugs outside their sangeet ceremony venue. The ceremony is being held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Several family members of the couple attended the celebrations.

Guests arrive at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet ceremony

The Deol family has been attending the pre-wedding festivities of the couple for the last few days. From the roka ceremony to the haldi functions, the family gathered to bless the new couple ahead of their big day. The sangeet ceremony was no exception with Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol partaking in the celebrations.

(Father of the groom Sunny Deol arries at Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Karan's uncle Bobby Deol arrived at the Sangeet ceremony with his wife Tanya Deol. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Actor Abhay Deol also arrived for the wedding ceremony of his nephew. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Previously, the couple hosted an intimate roka ceremony on June 12. For the last few days, celebrations have been on at the Deol house. Karan and Drisha have been reported to be dating for a few years before taking the plunge.