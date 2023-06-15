Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Haldi Ceremony In Full Swing At Actor's Residence | Watch

Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya later this month. The couple had been dating for several years before making it official. Karan is the son of popular Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and the grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra. Previously, the family hosted an intimate roka ceremony for the couple on June 12.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol has starred in films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) and Velle (2021).

He is slated to tie the knot with fiancee Drisha Acharya, reportedly on June 18.

The couple's roka ceremony was a star-studded event.

Music set, sweets distributed celebrations begin at the Deol house

Visuals from the pre-wedding celebrations at the Deol house are making rounds on the internet. The bride and groom arrived in style for their haldi ceremony. The musicians stood inside the decorated mansion to welcome the guests at the grandiose ceremonies.

But it was not just the guests who were taken care of by the host. Even members of the paparazzi were attended to by the Deols. Sweets were distributed at the gate for everyone waiting outside. The celebrations are on in full swing for the bride and groom-to-be.

The bride and groom arrive in traditional outfits for their pre-wedding festivity

Earlier in the day, the soon-to-be groom Karan Deol was spotted arriving for his haldi ceremony. He donned a traditional yellow kurta for the function. The actor smiled and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands ahead of his big day.

Not only the groom, but the bride Drisha Acharya also made a stunning entry. The bride-to-be was accompanied by her family members as she headed towards the groom’s family. She could be seen in a white, floral suit set.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya make it official

The couple hosted a roka ceremony on June 12. The event was attended by family and close friends. The couple dressed up in traditional, subtle ensembles.