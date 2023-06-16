Sunny Deol Sports Unique Henna Design On Son Karan's Mehendi Ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The haldi ceremony took place earlier in the day. Now the family is gearing up for the mehendi event. In a new video, the to-be groom's father, Sunny Deol, can be seen with henna-clad hands.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol is about to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya

Karan belongs to a film-background family, with father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra

He has also acted in movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019)

Sunny Deol applies mehendi ahead of son’s wedding

Sunny Deol, took part in the mehendi ceremony with much gusto. The father of the groom was spotted at his residence with henna-stained hand. A video of the ace actor with mehendi on his hands is going viral.

What caught the eyes of the netizens was the Gadar actor’s unique mehendi design. The design incorporates some truly unique patterns. Sunny’s mehendi features symbols from several religions. The henna design has symbols from Hinduism, Christanity, Islam and Sikhism. It goes on to show the actor's regard for all religions equally.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya arrive at their pre-wedding festivities

Celebrations are on in full swing at the Deol residence. From greeting the guests with dhol music to distributing sweets, the Deol house is gearing up for the couple’s big day. The to-be-married couple, Karan and Drisha, arrived at the haldi ceremony dressed to the nines.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya arrived at the Deol residence for their pre-wedding looking stylish. The groom-to-be donned an ethnic, yellow kurta to the haldi ceremony. On the other hand, Drisha arrived with her family, in a white floral outfit. However, the groom-to-be is not just involved in wedding festivities. Karan Deol's next film, Apne 2 is underway and fans may expect annoucements regarding the film soon.