Amitabh Bachchan Was Close To Being Injured By Dharmendra During 'Sholay' Shooting?

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's movie titled Sholay is one of the iconic films in the history of the Indian cinema. Thanks to Big B, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan's phenomenal acting skills. However, did you know that the film had its own history? If reports are to be believed, when Dharmendra was shooting for a scene in the film, Amitabh Bachchan had nearly just got saved from a firing scene in the movie.

As per reports, the incident happened when the team was shooting for one of the best scenes in the film in which Jay (Amitabh) had to save Veeru (Dharmendra) and Basanti (Hema Malini) with the help of his gun from a troop of people. However, Amitabh Bachchan almost escaped injury as the incident reportedly went out of hand. Initially, as per the scene in the film, Veeru ran from there and kicked a box full of bullets.

Post that he filled his pockets with those bullets. But as per reports, the twist in the tale came to light when the action-director of Sholay had ordered actual bullets for the shoot to make the scene look even more realistic. However, during the shoot, Dharmendra, even after a lot of retakes, could not open the box of bullets and later got infuriated with the shoot.

Also Read | When Amjad Khan Apologised To Dharmendra Because Of Scene A With Hema Malini In 'Sholay'

Sholay movie trivia

Also Read | 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy is not keen to remake classic blockbuster

Reportedly, Veeru was finally able to open the box after multiple retakes. Reports have it that what Veeru did next was that he kicked the box and filled the bullets in the gun, instead of his pockets. He began firing them into the air which left everyone frightened.

Amidst all this, the team reportedly started speculating that Amitabh would be severely hurt due to this. However, Big B was safe. Reports also have it that when Dharmendra realised his mistake, he later apologised to Amitabh Bachchan as well as to the Sholay director, Ramesh Sippy.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Movies In Which His Character Gets Estranged From His Parents As A Child

The 1975 blockbuster film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan in lead roles airs on television even today. It is one of the greatest films that remains truly fresh in the hearts of the audience. The characters- Gabbar Singh played by actor Amjad Khan, Veeru essayed by Dharmendra, Jai played by Big B and Basanti by Hema Malini received praises from all moviegoers.

Also Read | Here's why there are reasons to believe that Sholay's Gabbar was a Leo personality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.