Dharmendra Wonders “Corona Kab Jaye Gi? In Latest Post; Then Reveals The Answer Himself!

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a picture on Instagram of himself musing in a lawn chair on his Instagram handle. The veteran legend, through his caption, has asked a question that millions around the world are wondering about, which is when will India exactly see the end of coronavirus in India? The image that one will see below is that of him in simple in-house clothing and presumably at his Juhu residence. His look is complete with a black cap with a white logo on it.

Here is the image :

Dharmendra's photos and videos are generally musical numbers and throwback pictures with other veterans and thespians of the industry. A bulk of Dharmendra's Instagram handle contains videos of him giving out life advice indirectly and sharing a quote from either one source or the other every now and then. Ever so often, he would post pictures with the likes of Prem Chopra, Dilip Kumar and throwback videos involving the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Hema Malini and many other legendary figures.

Other section of the library of Dharmendra's photos and video library consists of pictures of his cattle and farm. He also shares his poems, musings and life advice through Instagram. Every now and then, Dharmendra shares farming lessons through his Instagram handle. He often talks about his cattle in his traditional poetic way. Dharmendra would also, every now and then, share the progress of the growth on his farm.

Here are a couple of pictures from Dharmendra's Instagram handle:

On the work front, Dharmendra, in the capacity of an actor, was seen in Yamla Pagla Deewaana Phir Se. The third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewaana series reunited Dharmendra with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. The third installment of the YPD film series saw Kriti Kharbanda joining the franchise as Chikoo, Binnu Dhillon as Billa and Satish Kaushik as Lawyer Bedi. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se also saw Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha in special appearances.

