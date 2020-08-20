Dharmendra Shares Why He Took His Shirt Off For A Hit Scene In 1966's Phool Aur Patthar

Dharmendra is one of the evergreen stars of Bollywood. The legendary actor has completed over six decades of being a part of the Hindi cinema and has successfully gathered a huge fan-base for himself. In 1966, Dharmendra played the lead character in the action-romance drama movie Phool Aur Patthar. As the movie completes 54 years, the actor has taken to his social media to make a nostalgic post about the project. Read further ahead.

Dharmendra on 'Phool Aur Patthar' completing 54 years

Phool Aur Patthar is a very important movie in Dharmendra’s career as the actor rose to fame with it. Today, apart from being a nation-wide loved actor, Dharmendra is also an internet sensation and is very active on his social media. As Phool Aur Patthar completes 54 years, the actor took to his official Twitter handle on August 18, 2020, to post a small video compiling of his popular scenes from the movie.

In the video posted by the actor, he can also be seen giving anecdotes from the movie shoot. He revealed that for one scene, he requested the director if he could take off his shirt to cover the shivering old lady. He revealed that this way the people will think the character is a good-hearted individual. He jokingly added that taking off his shirt helped the movie and his profession as well. The actor captioned the video, “Lovely old memories .....With love to you all . ... Friends Love ❤️ you all for your loving response to my earlier posts......take care 👋”.

Lovely old memories .....With love to you all . ... Friends Love ❤️ you all for your loving response to my earlier posts......take care 👋 pic.twitter.com/BJ5r7PRbkR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 18, 2020

About Phool Aur Patthar

Phool Aur Patthar is an emotional drama movie, directed and produced by OP Ralhan. The movie cast Dharmendra, Meena Kumari, Shashikala, Lalita Pawar, Madan Puri, and Iftekhar as the lead characters. The movie made Dharmendra a household name and the actor stepped a level up after the release of this movie. It was a huge commercial success and went ahead to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie was remade in Tamil as Oli Vilakku with M. G. Ramachandran, in Telugu as Nindu Manasulu with N. T. Ramarao and in Malayalam as Puthiya Velicham with Jayan.

The plot of the movie revolves around an ordinary man who was forced to become a criminal because of the circumstances. But, one fine day he falls in love with a lonely widow and decides to change himself completely for her. Their love story faces a lot of challenges but they come out stronger, together.

