Dharmendra's Birthday: Actor Paid Rs. 2000 Just To Hug Hema Malini On Sets Of 'Sholay'?

On account of the veteran actor Dharmendra’s birthday on December 8, 2020, many people are sharing lesser-known facts about the actor from his early days. A report from IMDb revealed that Dharmendra once paid Rs. 20 to the light boys each time they interfered on the scene when he was teaching his wife, actor Hema Malini how to shoot with a revolver. The actor did so because he enjoyed hugging Hema on the set as much as he could.

As mentioned in the same article, the actor had to pay Rs. 2000 to the light boys for the number of times they disturbed the scene. This was an opportunistic move made by Dharmendra to get to hug Hema again and again. Here is the clip of the scene from the movie Sholay, which is one of the most memorable of Dharmendra’s movies with Hema Malini.

As mentioned by Pinkvilla, the actor had employed a code for signalling the light boys to do according to his wishes. If the actor pulled his ear, the light boys were to make blunders with the trolley movements or drop the reflectors. If he felt his nose, they were to leave the shot running just well. Accordingly, they did as per Dharmendra’s wishes and Hema was indeed impressed.

Dharmendra’s films with Hema Malini

Sholay was just one of the many movies in which the couple starred. Dharmendra’s movies showed consistent chemistry between the two, which ultimately led to them getting married in real life. On account of Dharmendra’s birthday, several of the lesser-known facts such as the above have come into the light about his relationship with Hema Malini. One of the interesting facts as part of Dharmendra’s trivia on IMDb mentions that the actor converted to Islam for his second marriage with Hema, as he could not divorce his first wife, Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children.

Dharmendra on the work front

As mentioned by Filmibeat.com, Apne 2 and Cheers – Celebrate Life are two of Dharmendra’s films that would be released in 2021. Apne 2 was earlier scheduled to release on November 30, 2020. Reportedly, the actor has been working on Apne 2 with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with Sunny’s son Karan Deol.

