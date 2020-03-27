When Dharmendra Drunk Dialled Hrishikesh Mukherjee And Troubled Him

Dharmendra is considered to be one of the most renowned Bollywood actors. Dharmendra's movies that are widely popular include Sholay, Jagir, Pratigya and many more. Dharmendra, during the promotion of his grandson Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, spoke of one of his funniest incidents with Anand director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Read on to know more about his drunk conversation with the revered director:

When Dharmendra had drunk dialed Anand director Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Once Dharmendra had drunk dialed Anand director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and troubled him several times. The actor, during his grandson Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas promotional event, spoke of how Hrishikesh Mukherjee had told him the story of the film Anand on a flight. Dharmendra added saying how the story was narrated to him while coming from Bangalore and he was told of the big things planned for the film.

He continued saying that he later found the role for Anand given to Rajesh Khanna. Dharmendra jokingly added how he did not let Hrishikesh sleep the night and kept calling him in a drunken state to inquire as to why was the role given to Rajesh Khanna and not him. Dharmendra even added that Hrishikesh Mukherjee asked him to go to bed but he persisted and kept calling him.

There are several other fascinating facts about Dharmendra. His first action film i.e Phool Aur Patthar became the highest-grossing film of 1966. He was also mostly known for his role as Veeru, in Sholay. His film Sholay was ranked first in the list of Top 10 Indian Films in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll. In 2012, the actor was also awarded the Padma Bhushan award and was honoured for Best Contribution to Indian Cinema in 2004.

