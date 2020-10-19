Dharmendra Wishes 'jelly' Sunny Deol On His 63rd Birthday; Shares An Adorable Post

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday today on October 19. His father, veteran actor Dharmendra recently wished his elder son Sunny Deol on his official Twitter handle. He also shared a childhood picture of Sunny Deol. Read details here

Dharmendra's birthday wishes for Sunny

It is Sunny Deol's birthday and the actor turned 63 today. His father Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to wish his son on his birthday. He shared a black and white picture of his son and alongside there's a photo of Sunny Deol from his childhood. Dharmendra called him Jelly and wrote,"Love you Jelly, Jeete raho Meri aatama ki awaaz .....aap hi to hain" Take a look at his tweet:

Love you Jelly, Jeete raho 👋 Meri aatama ki awaaz .....aap hi to hain💖 pic.twitter.com/3y8eKrOuRp — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Fans of Sunny and Dharmendra have wished him on his birthday. They have shared video and photos of Sunny from his films along with the wishes. Another fan of Sunny Deol wishes him on his birthday and shower him her blessings. She wrote that she recently watched his film Ghayal and finds his personality and voice very appealing. Take a look at the Tweets:

Very happy birthday to you dear sunny paji.. You are awesome... Ishwar aapko derghau kare swasth rakhy... Kal he to mainy aapki film ghayal dekhi... Alag he personality hai aap.. Apki awaz to lazwab hai looking very handsome sir... Shatau ho aap... 🍩🍩🍩🍩🍰🎂🎊🍫🎁❤️❤️🥰🍖😘🙏 — Sonia Khare sinha (@SoniaKharesinh1) October 19, 2020

A fan of Sunny calls him an actor superstar and a dialogue king. She said that she has always had a crush on him. A Twitter user used the filter of Dharmendra and mimicked him as he talks about his son in the video.

He mentioned that Dharmendra wanted to celebrate his son's birthday with a blast but could not due to Corona. The user who mimics him said that he wishes Sunny gains more success in his life. A fan wished him by calling him a man with 'Dhai Kilo ka Haath'.

Many many happy returns of the day 2 our Bollywood's Action Superstar and the Dialogue King, an ambitious, strongest, muscular, a shy, a sweetheart and Bollywood's most handsome Jatt, who's none other than Sunny paaji, my all time crush💕wishing him a very Happy 63rd Birthday🎂🙏 — Sohini Chatterjee (@SohiniC89645396) October 19, 2020

Happy birthday to man with "ढाई किलो का हाथ! My favourite 💙💙 — Shubham Kumar (@Aaramkhor_sk00) October 19, 2020

Sunny Deol on the work front

Sunny, throughout his career, has worked in tons of film. He made his directorial debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film starred his son Karan Deol alongside Sahher Bambba. He was also seen in the action thriller film Blank that starred Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles. Currently, Sunny is mainly focused on his political career after he won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Gurdaspur constituency.

