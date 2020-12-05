Savitri's Birth Anniversary: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Late Legend

December 6, 2020, marks the 84th birth anniversary of the late legendary actor, dancer and playback singer Nissankara Savitri Ganesan. The polyglot actor has starred in over an astonishing 250 films across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries throughout her illustrious career spanning three decades. Unfortunately, Gemini Ganesan's wife passed away at the age of 45 after being in a coma for 19 months. However, on Savitri's birth anniversary, here's a quiz based on Savitri's live for all the admirers of the leading ladies of Indian cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Savitri's quiz

1) In which year was the late legend Nissankara Savitri Ganesan born?

1935

1936

1937

1938

2) How old was Nissankara Savitri Ganesan when she kick-started her career as an actor predominantly in Telugu and Tamil cinema?

13

14

15

16

3) Which classic film marked Nissankara Savitri Ganesan's debut in Indian cinema?

Pathala Bhairavi

Roopavati

Pelli Chesi Choodu

Kalyanam Panni Paar

4) Nissankara Savitri Ganesan tied the knot with Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan in which year?

1949

1950

1951

1952

5) Nissankara Savitri Ganesan's Telugu-language biopic titled 'Mahanati' starred which leading lady of Tollywood as Savitri?

Keerthy Suresh

Kajal Aggarwal

Samatha Akkineni

Anushka Shetty

6) In 1960, Nissankara Savitri Ganesan received the prestigious 'Rashtrapati Award' for her exemplary performance in which film?

Kalathur Kannamma

Puthiya Pathai

Chivaraku Migiledi

Sri Venkateswara Mahatyam

7) How many Telugu films has Nissankara Savitri Ganesan starred in, throughout her illustrious career spanning three decades?

135

136

137

138

8) Which silver jubilee Bollywood film marked Nissankara Savitri Ganesan's first-ever Hindi film?

Bahut Din Huye

Ghar Basake Dekho

Ganga Ki Lahren

Amar Deep

9) After being in a coma for 19 months, Nissankara Savitri Ganesan left for her heavenly abode in which year?

1980

1981

1982

1983

10) How many child/children does late Nissankara Savitri Ganesan have with Gemini Ganesan?

None

One

Two

Three

Answers of Savitri's birth anniversary quiz

1936 15 Pathala Bhairavi 1952 Keerthy Suresh Chivaraku Migiledi 138 Bahut Din Huye 1981 Two (son Sathish Kumaar Ganesan and daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari)

