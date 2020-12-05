Savitri's Birth Anniversary: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Late Legend

December 6, 2020, marks the 84th birth anniversary of the late legendary actor, dancer and playback singer Nissankara Savitri Ganesan. The polyglot actor has starred in over an astonishing 250 films across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries throughout her illustrious career spanning three decades. Unfortunately, Gemini Ganesan's wife passed away at the age of 45 after being in a coma for 19 months. However, on Savitri's birth anniversary, here's a quiz based on Savitri's live for all the admirers of the leading ladies of Indian cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.
(Image credit: Indians_actors_actress Instagram)
Also Read | Mohit Sehgal's Birthday Special: Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For The Actor's Ardent Fans
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Savitri's quiz
1) In which year was the late legend Nissankara Savitri Ganesan born?
2) How old was Nissankara Savitri Ganesan when she kick-started her career as an actor predominantly in Telugu and Tamil cinema?
3) Which classic film marked Nissankara Savitri Ganesan's debut in Indian cinema?
- Pathala Bhairavi
- Roopavati
- Pelli Chesi Choodu
- Kalyanam Panni Paar
4) Nissankara Savitri Ganesan tied the knot with Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan in which year?
5) Nissankara Savitri Ganesan's Telugu-language biopic titled 'Mahanati' starred which leading lady of Tollywood as Savitri?
- Keerthy Suresh
- Kajal Aggarwal
- Samatha Akkineni
- Anushka Shetty
Also Read | Jimmy Sheirgill's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Tanu Weds Manu' Actor?
6) In 1960, Nissankara Savitri Ganesan received the prestigious 'Rashtrapati Award' for her exemplary performance in which film?
- Kalathur Kannamma
- Puthiya Pathai
- Chivaraku Migiledi
- Sri Venkateswara Mahatyam
7) How many Telugu films has Nissankara Savitri Ganesan starred in, throughout her illustrious career spanning three decades?
8) Which silver jubilee Bollywood film marked Nissankara Savitri Ganesan's first-ever Hindi film?
- Bahut Din Huye
- Ghar Basake Dekho
- Ganga Ki Lahren
- Amar Deep
9) After being in a coma for 19 months, Nissankara Savitri Ganesan left for her heavenly abode in which year?
10) How many child/children does late Nissankara Savitri Ganesan have with Gemini Ganesan?
Also Read | Boman Irani's Birthday: Take This Film Characters Quiz To Prove You're A Fan Of 'Virus'
Answers of Savitri's birth anniversary quiz
-
1936
-
15
-
Pathala Bhairavi
-
1952
-
Keerthy Suresh
-
Chivaraku Migiledi
-
138
-
Bahut Din Huye
-
1981
-
Two (son Sathish Kumaar Ganesan and daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari)
Also Read | Sourabh Raaj Jain Quiz: Take The Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Mahabharat' Fame
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.