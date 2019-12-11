Top 3 Malaika Arora Dance Numbers You Should Not Miss

Malaika Arora is named as the queen of dance numbers due to her iconic dance performances in Bollywood songs. From her first appearance on television as a VJ for MTV to the train top dance in chhaiya chhaiya, Malaika became the reigning queen of many hearts. It is assumed that her appearance in any dance number makes the song a hit. Be it groovy party beats or desi numbers, Malaika has enticed the audience through it all. Here are some of Malaika Arora’s best dance song numbers to groove on this wedding season.

Best dance numbers of Malaika Arora

Munni Badnam Hui

Munni badnam hui is one of the most popular Bollywood item numbers. It is from the film Dabangg. Her performance in this song was lauded by fans. Her enticing dance moves and captivating expressions were some of the things that set her apart from other dancers.

Chhaiya Chhaiya

Chhaiya Chhaiya is an iconic dance song from the late 90s. The train top dance is still a trendy dance song. Malaika Arora was seen losing her legs with Shah Rukh Khan in Chhaiya Chhaiya. A fine combination of memorable lyrics, with absolutely stunning choreography, and a catchy melody, Chaiyya Chaiyya remains an all-time favourite. This song put Malaika Arora in the limelight.

Rangilo Maro Dholna

Rangilo Maro Dholna is a dance number from 1999. It is considered to be one of the best dance numbers of Malaika Arora. Malaika gave us our very own Garbha anthem with this song. This video had her paired with Arbaaz Khan and both of them looked stunning together.

