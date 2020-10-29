Dhol Cast: Here's A Complete List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play

Priyadarshan's Dhol recently clocked 13 years. Released on September 21, 2007, the film features Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, and Om Puri in pivotal roles. Helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan and produced under the banner of the Percept Picture Company, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam film named In Harihar Nagar. In Harihar Nagar was earlier already remade into another Bollywood flick Parda Hai Parda which was released in the year 1992 and featured Chunky Pandey. The Kunal Kemmu and Tanushree Dutta starrer received a mixed response from critics upon release. Take a look at the cast of Dhol.

Dhol movie cast

Tusshar Kapoor as Sameer "Sam" Arya

Tusshar Kapoor is an actor and producer who works in Hindi movies. Some of his notable work includes Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Dhol, Shootout at Wadala, and the Golmaal film franchise. Son of veteran actor Jeetendra, Tusshar is the founder and director of the production house named, Tusshar Entertainment House. The debut film produced by his production house is Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Laxmmi Bomb.

Sharman Joshi as Pankaj "Pakya" Tiwari

Sharman Joshi is a film and theatre actor. He has acted, produced, and directed stage plays in various languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. The actor is mainly known for his work in Bollywood films. Sharman made his acting debut with the film Godmother in 1999. He made his debut as a co-lead actor in Bollywood with the film Style. Some of the hit films of Sharman are Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, Life in a... Metro, Dhol, 3 Idiots, and many more. Sharman has played a lead role in the Bollywood movies Kaashi in Search of Ganga (2018) and 3 Storeys. Besides this, he made his digital debut with Balaji Telefilms' production Baarish in the year 2019 as the male lead opposite Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi.

Kunal Kemmu as Gautam "Goti" Sisodia

Kunal Khemu made his film debut with Sir in which he essayed the role of a child actor. Some of his notable roles as an actor include the films Raja Hindustani, Kalyug, Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, and many more. His recent releases Malang and Lootcase garnered mixed reviews from the critics and fans.

Other Dhol and characters

Murli Sharma as Inspector Zikomo

Tanushree Dutta as Ritu Tripathi

Rajpal Yadav as Martand " Maru" Dhamdhere / Jaishankar “Jai” Yadav

Om Puri as Mr. Tripathi, Ritu’s father

Arbaaz Khan as Jaishankar "Jai" Yadav

Abhimanyu Singh as Rahul Tripathi, Ritu’s brother

Payal Rohatgi as Sophie ; Jai's Fiance

Tiku Talsania as Inspector Subhash Dongre Sisodia (Mama) ; Goti's Uncle

Asrani as Pankaj's brother in-law

Farida Dadi as Mrs. Tripathi, Ritu’s mother

Rasika Joshi as Landlady

Tareena Patel as Kanika

