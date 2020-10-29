'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' October 29 Spoiler: Kairav To Take Revenge On Krishna?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is one of the longest-running romantic daily soaps. The show began with essaying the fairy tale of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra) and over the years, after taking several loops in time and plot, now viewers and fans can see Akshara (Shivangi) and Naitik’s (Mohsin) descendants taking the show forward. Keep reading to know more about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai October 29 spoiler.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' October 29 spoiler

As reported by IWMBUzz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode will see the kids put to play the Ram Leela skit. However, the hatred and anger towards Krishna seem to be more emerging on a large scale, especially with Suhasini (played by Swati Chitnis) and Manish Goenka (essayed by Sachin Tyagi) being averse to her staying in the house. The kids Kairav, Krish and Vansh, on the other hand, will also accept the fact that they do not like Krishna’s presence in Goenka's family.

Suhasini says that if any other kids of the family get hurt because of Krishna, she will see to it that the girl is sent out. Her these words ars going to be motivating to the kids. To know whether the kids will create a problem situation and take advantage of it, you need to have a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes.

About recent 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' episodes

In recent episodes, Karthik can be seen constantly trying to explain to his family why he and Naira have adopted Krishna. The Goenka family seems unhappy and angry about why Naira and Karthik have adopted another child after becoming parents for the second time. Fans must have also seen that Naira and Karthik have changed the girl's name to Krishna.

On the other hand, Kirti and Naksh's divorce is on track. At the same time, Manish is neither ready to give Krush's custody nor is he allowed to meet his son later. Moreover, Krish is also saddened by the separation of his parents. Krish is also hurt because his parents do not think of him. He then calls his parents Naksh and Keerthi selfish because they only think about themselves and have eventually decided to separate.

