Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri With Utmost Care

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running comedy shows on Indian television. The team recently completed and celebrated 3000 episodes on the sets. The comedy-show has been loved immensely by the fans. The best part of the show is the way they celebrate each and every festival on the show. Recently, the show celebrated Navratri, and like every year, it has always been extra special in the show. However, this year, Navratri was different due to the coronavirus scare. The pictures from the sets are making rounds on the internet. Take a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Navratri episode pictures below:

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update October 21: The Fight Ends

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Navratri episodes

The pictures shared by the fan page and actors show how Gokuldham society members celebrated Navratri in a grand way. However, all the characters and team also followed all the safety rules while maintaining social distancing. In the images, one can see all the residents of Gokuldham are looking very beautiful in traditional costumes. Everyone, from Tappu Sena to Bapuji Jethalal are seen wearing Garba costumes. Take a look at the pictures below:

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Babita Impressed With Terence's Command Over Hindi-Urdu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah episodes

In the latest episode of TMKOC, Jethalal asks Iyer if he remembers all the dance steps. Meanwhile, Bhide, Madhavi and Sonu come with an amazing dance performance. Next, was the Garba dance performance by Dr Hati and Komal. Soon, other families like Taarak Mehta and Anjali, Sodhi and Roshan also gave an amazing combination of Bhangra and Garba. Moreover, Tappu-Sena also came-up with a mind-blowing performance as the whole episode was dedicated to celebrating Navratri.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah episodes are always filled with fun instances and many times the episodes also provide viewers with moral lessons. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, the comedy-show has crossed the 3000-episode mark recently. Take a look at the fun-loving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast:

Dilip Joshi plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Disha Vakani plays the character of Dayaben Gada

Bhavya Gandhi plays the character of Tipendra Jethalal "Tapu" Gada

Amit Bhatt plays the character of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada

(Image Credits: Tmkoc Family Instagram)

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Jethalal Convince Iyers Not To Leave Gokuldham?

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoilers For October 23: Where Is Bhide?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.