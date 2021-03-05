Dhoom 3 Shooting Location: From Chicago To Switzerland, Know Where The Film Was Shot

Dhoom 3 is an action thriller film that starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Uday Chopra in lead. The film is the third installment of the Dhoom series and the sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). Aamir Khan played the role of the antagonist Sahir, a circus entertainer who robs a corrupt bank in Chicago to avenge his father's death and his troubles increase when Indian top cops Jai and Ali suspect him of robbery. It was the first Indian film to be released in IMAX motion picture format. It went on to gross Rs. 4 billion worldwide in ten days and became the eleventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Know where the shooting of Dhoom 3 took place.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Wants To Be Directed By Aamir Khan; Is Mr Perfectionist Listenining?

Dhoon 3 movie's shooting location

Shed Aquarium

The writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya shot Dhoom 3 largely in Chicago. The movie begins in 1990 where Jackie Shroff's character Iqbal Khan owns a circus. A waterfront Chicago attraction knows as the 'Great Indian Circus' in the movie was set-up at Shedd Aquarium, an indoor public aquarium in Chicago.

City National Bank And Trust Company Chicago

Sahir’s introduction scene is when he enters a bank in the disguise of an old man. The interior of the bank is shot at Bridgeview Bank in Uptown Chicago. After he robs the place, he runs down the pillars of Chicago Western bank. The place in reality is a shot of various buildings along LaSalle Street and around City National bank and Trust Company in Chicago.

Also Read: 'Taare Zameen Par' Shooting Location: Know Where The 2007 Award-winning Film Was Shot

Cloud Gate Millennium Park

The romantic song 'Tu Hi Junoon' featuring Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan has several screens from all over Chicago. The song setting in front of the pretty wooden porches is shot at Wooden Porch Houses in Chicago alleys. The scenes were also shot in Cloud Gate of Millennium Park, a public park located in the Loop community area of Chicago. The Ferris Wheel part was shot in Navy Pier, a tourist attraction in Chicago.

Chicago River

Dhoom 3 uses the downtown Chicago River for its boat chase sequence featuring Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. After the bank robbery, Sahir gets away under the Wacker Drive of Chicago, USA. The long bike chase sequence where Aamir Khan dives into the water was shot at Wabash Avenue.

Contra Dam

The climactic scene in Dhoom 3 was shot not in Chicago but in Switzerland. It was shot at the famous arch dam, Contra Dam, also known as Verzasca Dam in Ticino. It is the same dam that became a popular bungee jumping venue after a James Bond stuntman jumped off it in the opening scene of the 1995 film GoldenEye.

Image Source: Stills from Dhoom 3 Trailer & Shutterstock

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film, 'Maharaja' To Start Shoot Today

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Son Junaid To Be Launched By Aditya Chopra's Production House?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.