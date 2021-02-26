'Taare Zameen Par' Shooting Location: Know Where The 2007 Award-winning Film Was Shot

Taare Zameen Par is a 2007 film produced and directed by Aamir Khan. The film explores the life and imagination of Ishaan, an 8-year old dyslexic child played by Darsheel Safary. Although he excelled in art, his poor academic performance and mischievous behaviour lead his parents to send him to a boarding school. Ishaan’s new art teacher played by Aamir Khan suspects that he has dyslexia and helps him overcome his disability. The film released on December 21, 2007. Taare Zameen Par has received numerous awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film for 2008 and the 2008 National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. Know where Taare Zameen Par shooting location took place.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film, 'Maharaja' To Start Shoot Today

Taare Zameen Par Movie's shooting location

St. Xavier High School in Mumbai

According to an article on LatLong.net, all school sequences were filmed on location. The production team was looking for a Mumbai school with an old-school feel to establish the heaviness of being in a metropolitan school. They chose St. Xaviers School which is located in Fort, Mumbai. The school is located on the main road hence the production staff placed acrylic sheets on the classroom windows to minimize background noise in the scene where Ishaan was sent out of the classroom.

Shots from South Mumbai tourist points

In the movie, Ishaan walks out of the school unannounced on the day he gets humiliated by the teacher and his classmates and he is seen touring in the city all by himself. Much of these shots were taken in the South Mumbai area. This part consisted of locations from Flora Fountain when he walks out of the school. Then he is seen touring several places including the end of Queen’s Necklace, Marine Drive, and outside of Taj Hotel. The part where he is seen shouting outside the bus window is on the road near Marine Lines.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Weekly Roundup: A Look At What The Actor Was Up To This Week

New Era High School in Panchgani

The second half of the film occurs with Ishaan being sent to a boarding school away from his family. The hostel part of the film was shot in The New Era High School (NEHS) which is located in Panchgani, a hill station town known as an educational center in Maharashtra. The final scenes of the drawing competition were shot in the amphitheatre of the same school.

Also Read: 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' Season 3 Release Date And Time: All About Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz Show

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Haul Is All About Cake & Lots Of Gifts From Fans | See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.