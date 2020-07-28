World Nature Conservation Day: Dia Mirza Urges Fans To 'build Back Better' For Nature

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, several Bollywood celebs reminded their fans about the importance of co-existing in harmony with nature. A nature lover and an environmentalist, Dia Mirza shared a video of a bird chirping in a garden and asked her fans to continue to plant to bring a change. Apart from this, the actress even spread awareness about the importance of natural resources which according to her are getting exhausted daily.

Dia Mirza delivers a strong message on environment conservation

While sharing the video, Dia asked her fans that its time that its high time that people should strive to conserve, protect, and restore nature. Further, the Thappad actress wrote that the lives of every human, their health, and their well-being depend upon nature. At last, she concluded the post with an optimistic view and urged people to help to build a better world ahead and also saluting the sincere efforts of all the warriors who are working for the environment.

Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it 🌏🦋🌳 Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world. #SDGs pic.twitter.com/PoJBo1iZoW — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 28, 2020

Apart from Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar used several social media filters to showcase how greenery will make popular spots across the country more beautiful aesthetically and visually. She shared a couple of short clips of metro stations, Gateway of India, and many more with a strong message. While penning down her thoughts, the Bala actress wrote that Mother Earth requires a clean and green space where humans and other species can live together as one big happy family. Further, the actress explained that it is important for all to cherish and protect what nature gives all. Bhumi concluded the note and wrote that it's time that people should switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits.

Meanwhile, Actress Anushka Sharma who is a nature lover shared a series of breath-taking pictures of her rendezvous with nature on Instagram. The actress even and pen a note while describing the alarming need to conserve the resources. Anushka made an appeal to all her fans with the note to protect and preserve the environment. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 every year. The day aims to spread awareness about the importance of nature in our lives and why we need to conserve it.

