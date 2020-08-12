Randeep Hooda And Dia Mirza Share Thought-provoking Messages On World Elephant Day

Extraction actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle on August 12, to raise awareness on World Elephant Day. The actor went on to share a picture along with a thought-provoking caption. Fans and netizens have been commenting all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a picture of an elephant. In the picture, one can notice the scenic view that consists of trees, water, and land along with the setting sun. And along with the scenic view, one can also notice an elephant walking his way through the waters.

Along with the post, Randeep also wrote, “These gentle giants are the regenerators of forests and makers of rivers... #WorldElephantDay #wildwednesday #jugleehooda #wildrandeep #elephant”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans and netizens went on to write all things nice in the comment section. Netizens also went on comments on how one needs to protect mother earth. While the others went on to praise the photography and elephants. One of the users wrote, “Wow this is beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “we do need to regenerate our nature”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from Randeep Hooda, actor and Ambassador of Wildlife Trust Of India, Dia Mirza also went on to share a lovely story of the safe passage for Elephants and the Safe Habitation for Humans. The actor went on to explain the story in her caption also shared several pictures of the same. Fans also went on to comment on all things nice on the post. Take a look at Dia's World Elephant Day post below.

About World Elephant Day

On August 12, World Elephant Day is observed to make people recognize the importance of preserving the giant animal. Bringing the planet together is often found to support elephants in terms of recovery and in other ways. World Elephant Day 2020 is being held to raise awareness about the importance of saving these smart and massive species from extinction. In addition to a day devoted to saving this species, it is also celebrated to promote the illegal trafficking and ivory trade and better care of captive elephants.

On the work front

Randeep was last seen in Joe and Anthony Russo’s Extraction. The film also starred Chris Hemsworth, Bryon Lerum and Ryder Lerum in lead roles. The plot revolved around Tyler Rake, a ruthless black market assassin, who embarks on the most dangerous extraction of his life when he is hired to save the abducted son of an international drug lord trapped in prison. The film garnered heaps of praise for its storyline and acting skills. The actor will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The movie stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

