Dia Mirza And R Madhavan Reunite, Bring Back Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Memories

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan, who won hearts as the lead pair in the iconic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, had a delightful reunion during an award ceremony. Tejinder Singh, a talented photo artist, fulfilled the popular demand by sharing a captivating monochrome picture from the event.

3 Things You Need to Know

Dia Mirza made her acting debut with the film in 2001.

R Madhavan too marked his Bollywood debut with the same film.

They portrayed each other's love interests in the movie.

The reunion photo of Dia Mirza and R Madhavan resonated with fans, reminding them of the timeless charm of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The actress shared the photo on her social media, expressing her joy of being captured alongside Maddy (Madhavan). Tejinder Singh, in his heartfelt note accompanying the image, revealed that his friends insisted on posting it separately.

He wrote, "On popular demand from so many of my friends that this photo needs to be a separate post in itself." She added that the image filled her with nostalgia, capturing the essence of seeing them together and being able to freeze that moment in a frame.

As soon as the photo was shared, fans flooded the comment section with love and excitement. One user exclaimed, "What a lovely nostalgic one. You're amazing, my friend." Another commented, "Absolutely! #rhtdm is not just a movie - it's an emotion! And Dia Mirza ma'am and R Madhavan sir are."

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a cult classic film that also featured Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Dia Mirza's Enchanting Summer Holidays with Son Avyaan Azaad

Currently, Dia Mirza is enjoying a blissful vacation with her son Avyaan Azaad amidst the beauty of nature. She has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, capturing the moments of the mother-son duo posing beside a majestic Deodar tree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza was recently seen in the film "Bheed," alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. R Madhavan, on the other hand, is set to collaborate with Ajay Devgn in an upcoming supernatural film, creating further excitement among fans.