'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Surprises Audience In Theatre, Clip Takes Over Internet

On Sunday, February 14, Thalapathy Vijay's film, Master completed 30 days of its release in the theatres. To mark this special day, the director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj, visited a theatre in the city and went on to thank the audience for showering so much love upon his outing. A video of the same surfaced on the internet in which Lokesh was seen expressing gratitude towards everyone who made it to the theatre to watch his movie.

Rakki Cinemas shared a snippet of the same on Twitter and wrote, "Lokesh Sir thanking fans and families." In the video, Kanagaraj also remarked that he would sit and watch the entire film with the audience. Scores of people cheered the director on while he spoke to them. Many also switched on their camera and captured the happy moment.

Lokesh visits nearby theatre and thanks fans

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is bankrolled by Xavier Britto. Interestingly, the movie opened to a great response from the audience within the first week of its release. On Monday morning, trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted “Blockbuster Master 33-days total Chennai city gross is 11.56 Cr. Has crossed Theri’s lifetime Chennai city gross (11.5 Cr) Still running”.

Reports about Master's box office performance have been doing the rounds on the internet. The film's numbers aren't getting affected even though the makers decided to unveil the movie on the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video, on January 29, just 16 days after releasing it in the theatre. The film follows the story of Vijay, who plays the role of an alcoholic professor, John Durairaj, who is transferred to a juvenile school, where he meets his archnemesis, Bhavani, played by Sethupathi. Bhavani has been using the children of the school for his own personal profits and then the duo indulges in fierce battles.

Blockbuster #Master 33-days total Chennai city gross is 11.56 CR. Has crossed #Theri's lifetime Chennai city gross (11.5 CR)



On the work front, actor Vijay will be seen in the next tentatively titled movie, Thalapathy 65. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures on December 10. The film will be written and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and will star Nayanthara opposite Vijay, whereas, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

