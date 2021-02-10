'Anupamaa' 9 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Survives In Mishap, Principal Puts Forth Demand

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Anupamaa gets busy with the kids, she is unaware that the gas is on. She, along with the students, starts making doughnuts and in no time, fire hits the class. Pakhi screams in pain and calls her father to save her life. Here's Anupamaa 9 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 9 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 9 episode, Anupamaa teaches the children to prepare doughnuts. In a sad turn of events, a towel from the wall falls on the gas and the entire class catches fire. Anupamaa had already told the headteacher that gas in the school is very risky as children may not know how to use it. After all the students start crying, Anupamaa breaks the windows with her utensils and helps them all to escape. With the increasing smoke, she starts feeling uneasy. After helping all the children escape, she falls and faints on the ground.

Pakhi cries in agony and calls her father and Samar. The duo rushes to save Anupamaa's life. Pakhi tells Vanraj that if he doesn't come on time, she might die. The Shahs rush to save her life, whereas Kinjal gives the meeting's responsibility to Kavya and leaves the office. Anupamaa takes no help and escapes from the fire, all alone. She puts on a blanket on her and walks through the fire. However, once she is out, she falls again. The authorities take care of her and she regains consciousness.

Later on, the principal makes a shocking revelation. She asks Anupamaa to take the entire blame for the incident on her head. She also tells her that this will save her job and Pakhi's admission. Anupamaa is stunned to know about this as she was the only one who was completely against having a gas in the school premises. The principal gives Anupamaa her time and asks her to save the reputation of the school, leaving her and the entire family in shock.

