Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi's Net Worth As The Couple Gets Ready To Tie The Knot

Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. She was previously married to businessman Sahil Sangha. The pictures from their get together recently did the rounds on the internet too. In the pictures, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi can be seen enjoying with their friends amid their wedding rumours. As she gets ready to tie the knot, here is a look at Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's net worth.

Vaibhav Rekhi's net worth

According to a report by arealnews.com, Vaibhav Rekhi's net worth is estimated to be around ₹1-2 Crore. Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman who lives in the lavish Pali Hill area of Mumbai’s Bandra. He was also previously married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi with whom he shares a daughter. According to a report by The Quint, Vaibhav Rekhi got his Bachelor's degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. He then pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business, located in Hyderabad. He is associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. Rumours of him dating Dia Mirza were doing the rounds on social media from last year.

Also Read | 'Bride-to-be' Dia Mirza Gives Peek Into 'bridal Shower' Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav

Also Read | Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi? See Pics From Wedding Festivities

Dia Mirza's net worth

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. She has been part of several hit movies till now. According to a report by celebsunfolded.in, Dia Mirza's net worth is estimated to be at around $2.5 million i.e. around ₹18 crores. Majority of her income is from her acting jobs and several brand endorsements. She made her debut in Bollywood with the popular movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me in 2001. She has won several awards and accolades for her acting performances. She was married to businessman Sahil Sangha before parting ways in 2019. Before making her debut in Bollywood, Dia Mirza was crowned the winner of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000.

Also Read | Dia Mirza Shares Photos From Festivities Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi, See Pictures

Also Read | Who Is Vaibhav Rekhi? Know The Details Of Dia Mirza's To-be Husband

Dia Mirza's wedding

Recently, Pooja Dadlani had shared pictures of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi from their get together. In the picture, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi can be seen smiling for the camera dressed in casuals, The picture was captioned as, “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you 💕💕💕” Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a video of Dia Mirza after the party. He also shared a video of the preparations from Dia Mirza's wedding.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Credits: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.