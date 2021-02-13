Who Is Vaibhav Rekhi? Know The Details Of Dia Mirza's To-be Husband

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza announced separation from businessman Sahil Sangha in 2019. The couple who was together for five years tied the knot in 2019. As per reports, Dia Mirza is set to tie the knot again with a Mumbai based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

Who is Vaibhav Rekhi?

According to a report by The Quint, Dia Mirza's husband to be is a businessman based in Bandra, Mumbai. He is associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He has completed his Bachelor's degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. He pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business, located in Hyderabad. He was earlier married to the popular yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. Vaibhav Rekhi and Sunaina Rekhi also have a daughter together. In 2020, rumours were abuzz that Dia and Vaibhav are dating.

Dia Mirza's wedding is reported to be an intimate affair which is going to take place on February 15, 2021. Close friends and family members are expected to be in attendance at the ceremony. There is no official confirmation about the same from Dia as of now.

Dia Mirza and her former husband Sahil Sangha continue to remain friends. They had started a production house when they were together which was called Born Free Entertainment. But after they split, Dia started her own production house called One India stories.

On the work front

She won Miss Asia Pacific in the year 2000 when she was a teenager. Dia shot to fame after her performance in the 2001 romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which also starred R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She then went on to star in Dus and Lage Raho Munnabhai. Some of her other notable works are Krazzy 4, Love Breakups Zindagi, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Shootout at Lokhandwala. She was last seen in the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. The film was a commercial success and her performance was appreciated by the critics and audience alike. She is actively involved in social work and has worked with the government to spread awareness about HIV and prevention of female foeticide. Dia was appointed as the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India in 2017.

Image courtesy- @diamirzaofficial Instagram

