Didn't Expect Jaya Ji Wouldn't Support Those Fighting Drug Cartels In Bollywood: Jay Panda

As Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan said in the Parliament that there is an attempt to defame Bollywood, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said that he wasn’t expecting that she would not show support for those fighting against drug cartels. Taking to Twitter he said that ISI-linked funding network that exists within Bollywood must be exposed. He hoped that senior industry figures would call out the deep-rooted dangers as it is a "matter for India's future."

Wasn’t expecting that Jaya ji would not show support for those fighting against drug cartels & the ISI linked funding network that exists within Bollywood. I wish senior industry figures would call out the deep rooted dangers these represent. It matters for India's future. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan raises Bollywood in Parliament

Samajwadi Party leader and senior member of the Bollywood film fraternity Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament. Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter."

"I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," said Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan's riposte to Ravi Kishan & Kangana Ranaut?

This comes after BJP MP Ravi Kishan had a day earlier raised the drug links and nexus that has come to light alongside the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which the NCB is probing with some alacrity. Jaya Bachchan's reference to 'people who have made their name in the industry and called it a gutter' is almost certainly a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who made explosive claims alleging rampant drug use while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

'Show compassion for us also': Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and asked Jaya Bachchan if she would say the same thing if some of the atrocities, abuse and other horrific acts and incidents were to have happened to her children. "Show compassion for us also" she further said, naming names and being explicit in her choice of words.

